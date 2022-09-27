Personal Group Holdings Plc (LON:PGH) to Issue GBX 5.30 Dividend

Personal Group Holdings Plc (LON:PGH – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.30 ($0.06) per share on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Personal Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:PGH traded up GBX 4.50 ($0.05) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 189.50 ($2.29). 6,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,342. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £59.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,583.33. Personal Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 180 ($2.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 388 ($4.69). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 219.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 266.79.

Get Personal Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,010 ($12.20) price target on shares of Personal Group in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

About Personal Group

Personal Group Holdings Plc provides short-term accident and health insurance services, SaaS products, and salary sacrifice technology products in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Affordable Insurance, Other Owned Benefits, Benefits and Platform, and Pay and Reward segments. It offers insurance products, including hospital plans, convalescence plans, and death benefit plans; and consultancy and software solutions on pay and reward services, as well as a suite of cloud-based Saas tools.

Read More

