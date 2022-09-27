PECULIUM (PCL) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $3.25 Million

PECULIUM (PCL) traded up 111.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 27th. During the last week, PECULIUM has traded 66.8% lower against the dollar. One PECULIUM coin can now be bought for $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges. PECULIUM has a total market cap of $3.25 million and approximately $50,065.00 worth of PECULIUM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004450 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00010947 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00066171 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10115996 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PECULIUM’s launch date was February 10th, 2019. PECULIUM’s total supply is 220,502,320 coins. PECULIUM’s official Twitter account is @_Peculium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PECULIUM is /r/Peculium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PECULIUM’s official message board is medium.com/@Peculium. PECULIUM’s official website is peculium.io/documents.

According to CryptoCompare, “Created in 2017, PECULIUM aims to bring advanced investment and wealth management services to the world of Digital Assets.PCL is a BEP-20 multi-utility token granting access to PECULIUM services and rewards to users and stakeholders. PECULIUM is a team of Early adopters of blockchain, data science experts, and tech fans. PECULIUM has developed the SAIΞVE app, a wealth management platform for Digital Assets. SAIΞVE App combines Artificial intelligence and Smart contracts, implementing elements from traditional savings and investments with all-data-driven decision investments making. Peculium's High-Yield Savings Account BELIΞVE relies on a long-only based investment strategy that creates return in the upward momentum at spots markets.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PECULIUM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PECULIUM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PECULIUM using one of the exchanges listed above.

