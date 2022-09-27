PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) PT Raised to $49.00 at Piper Sandler

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised PBF Energy from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen upped their price target on PBF Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PBF Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Cowen upped their price target on PBF Energy to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on PBF Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.46.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

PBF Energy Price Performance

Shares of PBF Energy stock opened at $29.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.64. PBF Energy has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $44.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.41.

Insider Activity

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $10.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $3.22. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 55.28% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $14.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 104.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PBF Energy will post 20.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $3,754,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,003,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBF. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 354.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 17.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in PBF Energy in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 724.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the period. 87.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PBF Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.