PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the period. PayPal comprises approximately 1.4% of Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of PayPal by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 39,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Wedgewood Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedgewood Partners Inc. now owns 151,126 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,498,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its stake in PayPal by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 901,723 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $170,047,000 after buying an additional 201,644 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on PayPal from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on PayPal from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.23.

Insider Activity

PayPal Trading Up 2.8 %

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal stock opened at $86.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $100.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.43, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $276.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.34.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

