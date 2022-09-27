Paychex (PAYX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, September 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Paychex has set its FY 2023 guidance at $4.11-$4.15 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Paychex to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $114.04 on Tuesday. Paychex has a fifty-two week low of $106.55 and a fifty-two week high of $141.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.30.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Paychex

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.29%.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $474,214.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,860,583.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $474,214.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,860,583.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 21,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $2,526,500.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 420,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,118,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,336. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paychex

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 6.3% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Paychex by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on PAYX. Citigroup cut their price objective on Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.75.

About Paychex

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.