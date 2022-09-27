Paul Forrest Sells 750,000 Shares of Angus Energy plc (LON:ANGS) Stock

Angus Energy plc (LON:ANGS – Get Rating) insider Paul Forrest sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.02), for a total transaction of £15,000 ($18,124.70).
Angus Energy Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of Angus Energy stock traded down GBX 0.04 ($0.00) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1.93 ($0.02). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,910,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,669,184. Angus Energy plc has a 52-week low of GBX 0.56 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 2.95 ($0.04). The company has a market cap of £50.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83.
