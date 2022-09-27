Paul Forrest Sells 750,000 Shares of Angus Energy plc (LON:ANGS) Stock

Angus Energy plc (LON:ANGS – Get Rating) insider Paul Forrest sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.02), for a total transaction of £15,000 ($18,124.70).

Angus Energy Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Angus Energy stock traded down GBX 0.04 ($0.00) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1.93 ($0.02). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,910,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,669,184. Angus Energy plc has a 52-week low of GBX 0.56 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 2.95 ($0.04). The company has a market cap of £50.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83.

Get Angus Energy alerts:

About Angus Energy

(Get Rating)

Read More

Angus Energy plc, an investment holding company, engages in the development, production, and distribution of hydrocarbons to third parties in the United Kingdom. It holds 80% interests in the Brockham oil field covering 8.9 km2 and the Lidsey oil field covering 5.3 km2 located in Weald Basin; 51% interests in the Saltfleetby gas field covering 91.8 km2 located in Lincolnshire; and 25% interest in the Balcombe field covering 154 km2 located in Weald Basin, as well as 12.5% interests in the A24 Prospect.

Receive News & Ratings for Angus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.