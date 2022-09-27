Paradice Investment Management LLC Has $43.40 Million Stock Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Paradice Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 281,758 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 20,024 shares during the period. Acuity Brands makes up approximately 3.3% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Paradice Investment Management LLC owned 0.86% of Acuity Brands worth $43,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Acuity Brands by 277.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Acuity Brands by 2,926.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Sycomore Asset Management raised its position in Acuity Brands by 23.3% during the first quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 15.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Acuity Brands

In related news, Director Laura O’shaughnessy acquired 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $174.54 per share, with a total value of $100,360.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,144.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Acuity Brands news, Director Laura O’shaughnessy purchased 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $174.54 per share, with a total value of $100,360.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,479 shares in the company, valued at $258,144.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 5,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total transaction of $838,539.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,642,679.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Acuity Brands Trading Up 0.3 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AYI. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Acuity Brands to $225.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $241.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.57.

AYI traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.83. 1,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,920. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $172.10 and its 200 day moving average is $171.86. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.71 and a 12 month high of $224.59.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.15 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.01%.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

