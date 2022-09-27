Paradice Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Paradice Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,755,019 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 96,069 shares during the quarter. Abercrombie & Fitch comprises 2.3% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Paradice Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $29,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 107,489 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,439,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 26,187 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 9,782 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 38,879 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 12,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 308,595 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,872,000 after buying an additional 113,880 shares during the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ANF traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.43. 42,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,136,848. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.39 and a 200-day moving average of $23.51. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $48.97. The firm has a market cap of $812.46 million, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $805.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.56 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ANF. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.83.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

