Paradice Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,439,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,545 shares during the period. The Hain Celestial Group accounts for approximately 2.6% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Paradice Investment Management LLC owned about 1.60% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $34,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,587,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,063,000 after buying an additional 612,002 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 881,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,565,000 after buying an additional 392,731 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,223,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,138,000 after buying an additional 114,591 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 3,089.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 229,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,787,000 after buying an additional 222,487 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

The Hain Celestial Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIN traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,300. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.42 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 0.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.25). The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HAIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group to $27.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hain Celestial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.