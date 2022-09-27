Paradice Investment Management LLC Acquires 15,268 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,316 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,268 shares during the quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $9,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,718.2% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 512.5% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 330.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IFF shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $149.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.21.

Shares of IFF stock traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $95.93. The stock had a trading volume of 5,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,018. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.68 and a 200 day moving average of $121.21. The stock has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.00. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.39 and a 12-month high of $155.00.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is an increase from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.60%.

In related news, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,237 shares in the company, valued at $2,154,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

