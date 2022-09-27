Orion Office REIT Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:ONL)

Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Orion Office REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ONL traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.80. The company had a trading volume of 5,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,862. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Orion Office REIT has a 12 month low of $8.74 and a 12 month high of $32.25.

Get Orion Office REIT alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Orion Office REIT by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Orion Office REIT by 528.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 25,968 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Orion Office REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Orion Office REIT Company Profile

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.