Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Stake Cut by Kempner Capital Management Inc.

Kempner Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the period. Organon & Co. accounts for about 1.7% of Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $2,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 0.5% in the first quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 61,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its stake in Organon & Co. by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 29,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 31.7% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Organon & Co. by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OGN traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.23. 10,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,623,476. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $25.06 and a twelve month high of $39.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.55.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 109.70% and a net margin of 17.42%. On average, equities analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.81%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

