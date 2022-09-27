Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Sold by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,973 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of Omnicell worth $7,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 8.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 128,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,688,000 after purchasing an additional 10,487 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 8.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,454,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the fourth quarter worth $377,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the first quarter worth $1,392,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 27.9% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OMCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Omnicell from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.88.

Omnicell Price Performance

Omnicell stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.52. 2,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,136. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.02. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.00 and a 1-year high of $187.29.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $331.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.45 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Omnicell

In other news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 13,000 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $1,443,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,539,520.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 15,500 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total value of $1,678,495.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,640,992.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 13,000 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $1,443,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,049 shares in the company, valued at $33,539,520.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,287,245 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Featured Articles

