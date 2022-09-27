Oddz (ODDZ) Price Hits $0.0200 on Exchanges

Oddz (ODDZ) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 27th. During the last seven days, Oddz has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar. Oddz has a market capitalization of $2.00 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oddz coin can currently be bought for $0.0200 or 0.00000099 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oddz Coin Profile

Oddz was first traded on March 16th, 2021. Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for Oddz is www.oddz.fi. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Oddz Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Oddz Protocol is an On-Chain Option trading platform that expedites the execution of options contracts, conditional trades, and futures. It allows the creation, maintenance, execution, and settlement of trustless options, conditional tokens, and futures in a fast, secure, and flexible manner.”

