OC Oerlikon (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $7.72

OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.72 and last traded at $7.72, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OERLF. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of OC Oerlikon from CHF 12.20 to CHF 11.90 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of OC Oerlikon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

Get OC Oerlikon alerts:

OC Oerlikon Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.91.

About OC Oerlikon

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides advanced materials, surface technologies, processing equipment, and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Surface Solutions and Polymer Processing Solutions. The Surface Solutions segment supplies advanced materials and surface technologies for components and tools used in range of industrial applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OC Oerlikon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OC Oerlikon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.