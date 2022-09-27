Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC Takes Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,577,000. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRF. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 196.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 8,926 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PRF traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.13. 2,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,524. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $140.08 and a 52-week high of $176.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.88.

