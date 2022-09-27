Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 220.7% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of IVE traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $130.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,459. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.77 and a fifty-two week high of $160.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.04.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.