Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC Invests $5.74 Million in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 62,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,736,000. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 9.8% of Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,963,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,693,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,486 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,489,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,575,246,000 after buying an additional 93,032 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,762,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,346,900,000 after buying an additional 165,889 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,813,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,058,718,000 after buying an additional 44,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,959,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $966,940,000 after buying an additional 118,361 shares during the last quarter.

IJR stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,710,819. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $86.79 and a twelve month high of $121.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.59.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

