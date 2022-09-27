Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Shares Bought by Refined Wealth Management

Refined Wealth Management lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 264,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,865 shares during the quarter. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 11.4% of Refined Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Refined Wealth Management’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $12,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,009,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,514,000 after acquiring an additional 583,357 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 20.4% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,412,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,511,000 after purchasing an additional 408,788 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 151.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 899,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,646,000 after purchasing an additional 541,085 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 573,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,833,000 after purchasing an additional 73,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 432,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,269,000 after purchasing an additional 56,777 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NULG stock traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $46.53. 55,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $26.91 and a 1-year high of $34.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.31 and a 200-day moving average of $52.89.

