Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Shares Bought by Refined Wealth Management

Refined Wealth Management lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 264,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,865 shares during the quarter. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 11.4% of Refined Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Refined Wealth Management’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $12,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,009,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,514,000 after acquiring an additional 583,357 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 20.4% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,412,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,511,000 after purchasing an additional 408,788 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 151.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 899,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,646,000 after purchasing an additional 541,085 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 573,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,833,000 after purchasing an additional 73,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 432,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,269,000 after purchasing an additional 56,777 shares during the last quarter.
Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.8 %
NULG stock traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $46.53. 55,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $26.91 and a 1-year high of $34.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.31 and a 200-day moving average of $52.89.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG)
- Build A Better Tech Portfolio With Jabil Inc.
- Autodesk Is A Mature Company Still Acting Like A Growth Stock
- Is There Value In These Growth Stocks?
- MarketBeat Podcast, 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC
- Is the Market Overreacting with Shopify Stock?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.