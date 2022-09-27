Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of Nutex Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating) fell 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.61 and last traded at $1.61. 2,577 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,288,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

Nutex Health Trading Down 2.7 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $58.05 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Nutex Health

Nutex Health Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Nutex Health during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Nutex Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Nutex Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutex Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutex Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Nutex Health, Inc operates as a technology-enabled healthcare services company. It operates through two divisions: Hospital division and Population Health Management division. The Hospital division implements and operates health care models, including micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals, and hospital outpatient departments.

