Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of Nutex Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating) fell 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.61 and last traded at $1.61. 2,577 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,288,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.59.
Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $58.05 million during the quarter.
Nutex Health, Inc operates as a technology-enabled healthcare services company. It operates through two divisions: Hospital division and Population Health Management division. The Hospital division implements and operates health care models, including micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals, and hospital outpatient departments.
