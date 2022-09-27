Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Up 8.6%

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) shot up 8.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.79 and last traded at $20.50. 36,812 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,051,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.87.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVAX. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Novavax from $181.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Novavax from $146.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Novavax to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Novavax from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $132.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novavax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.25.
Novavax Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.49. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.65.
Institutional Trading of Novavax
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Novavax by 190.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 176,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,246,000 after purchasing an additional 115,761 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Novavax by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Novavax during the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Novavax by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 8,048 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Novavax by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,899,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,721,000 after purchasing an additional 152,593 shares during the period. 42.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Novavax
Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.
