Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Up 8.6%

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) shot up 8.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.79 and last traded at $20.50. 36,812 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,051,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVAX. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Novavax from $181.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Novavax from $146.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Novavax to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Novavax from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $132.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novavax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.25.

Novavax Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.49. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.65.

Institutional Trading of Novavax

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($6.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($12.04). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 572.54% and a negative net margin of 114.32%. The business had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($4.75) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Novavax by 190.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 176,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,246,000 after purchasing an additional 115,761 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Novavax by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Novavax during the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Novavax by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 8,048 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Novavax by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,899,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,721,000 after purchasing an additional 152,593 shares during the period. 42.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

