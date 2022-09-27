Notis McConarty Edward Sells 50 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Notis McConarty Edward decreased its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,800 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 141.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 104 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TFX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $265.00 to $241.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $295.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Teleflex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.70.

Teleflex Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Teleflex stock traded down $2.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $202.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $202.54 and a 52 week high of $391.10.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $704.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.50 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 16.84%. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.35 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.64%.

About Teleflex

(Get Rating)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.