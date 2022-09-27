Notis McConarty Edward Has $2.13 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Notis McConarty Edward raised its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,863 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.64. 290,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,454,786. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.34 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $150.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.31.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.45%.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NKE. Citigroup dropped their price objective on NIKE from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. HSBC reduced their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen reduced their target price on NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.48.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $2,017,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at $8,312,724.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,312,724.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,561 shares of company stock worth $6,374,094 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

