Notis McConarty Edward Buys 403 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Notis McConarty Edward increased its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the quarter. AptarGroup makes up approximately 2.2% of Notis McConarty Edward’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Notis McConarty Edward owned approximately 0.08% of AptarGroup worth $5,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AptarGroup in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 129.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in AptarGroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 63.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in AptarGroup during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 5,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total value of $560,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,183.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AptarGroup news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total transaction of $560,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,183.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.63, for a total value of $5,531,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,589,660.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AptarGroup Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AptarGroup from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. TheStreet cut AptarGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on AptarGroup from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on AptarGroup to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

Shares of ATR stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,580. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $94.03 and a one year high of $135.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.63.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.96. The company had revenue of $844.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.18 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.31%.

AptarGroup Profile

(Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.