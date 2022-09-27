North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $2.69 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and stock traded up $3.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $311.28. 12,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,570,571. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.04, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.38. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $220.20 and a fifty-two week high of $335.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $313.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.67.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

LLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.19.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total value of $29,776,095.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,875,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,574,940,536.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,120,470.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total transaction of $29,776,095.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,875,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,574,940,536.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 286,268 shares of company stock worth $94,808,105. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

