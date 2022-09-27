North Star Investment Management Corp. Buys 26,918 Shares of BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF)

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 534,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,918 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned approximately 0.05% of BGSF worth $6,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its holdings in BGSF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 46,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 5,314 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in BGSF by 9.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in BGSF in the first quarter worth $236,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in BGSF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 275,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 14,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in BGSF by 20.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 205,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 35,484 shares during the last quarter. 40.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BGSF alerts:

BGSF Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSE BGSF traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $11.55. The stock had a trading volume of 8,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,180. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. BGSF, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.55 and a 52-week high of $15.65. The stock has a market cap of $121.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.96.

BGSF Announces Dividend

BGSF ( NYSE:BGSF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. BGSF had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $74.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BGSF, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. BGSF’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of BGSF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

BGSF Profile

(Get Rating)

BGSF, Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate and Professional. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BGSF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGSF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.