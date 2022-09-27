NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Somerville Kurt F

Somerville Kurt F boosted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,646 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the period. NIKE makes up approximately 1.4% of Somerville Kurt F’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,022,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,400,882,000 after acquiring an additional 662,243 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,518,050 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,180,110,000 after buying an additional 553,087 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in NIKE by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,427,495,000 after buying an additional 1,486,421 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,894,686,000. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in NIKE by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,852,183 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,475,513,000 after buying an additional 1,274,615 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $149.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.48.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

NIKE Trading Down 0.4 %

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,466,772.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 59,561 shares of company stock valued at $6,374,094 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $95.64. 290,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,454,786. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.31. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.34 and a 1 year high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

NIKE announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

