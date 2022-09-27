NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley cut NexTier Oilfield Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. ATB Capital raised their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.30.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Trading Down 1.9 %

NEX traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $6.75. 5,042,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,295,605. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $12.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 45.00 and a beta of 2.00.

Institutional Trading of NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $842.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.73 million. Sell-side analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 42.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 52.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 385.7% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 9,770 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 132.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

