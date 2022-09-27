NextEnergy Solar Fund (LON:NESF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $97.70

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited (LON:NESF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 97.70 ($1.18) and last traded at GBX 102.16 ($1.23), with a volume of 4296308 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 109.40 ($1.32).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.57) target price on shares of NextEnergy Solar Fund in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £603.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 627.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 117.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 111.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.63, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.88 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from NextEnergy Solar Fund’s previous dividend of $1.79. NextEnergy Solar Fund’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited specializes in investments in operational solar photovoltaic (PV) assets. The fund intends primarily to acquire operating assets, but may invest in assets that are under development, that is, at the stage of origination, project planning or construction. Within this sector it intends to acquire assets that are primarily ground-based and utility-scale and which are on sites that may be agricultural, industrial, and/or commercial.

