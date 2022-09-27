Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) COO Thomas Carter Sells 9,737 Shares

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) COO Thomas Carter sold 9,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total value of $1,673,887.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 102,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,627,651.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Thomas Carter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 17th, Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total value of $1,006,550.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $168.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,113. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.69 and a fifty-two week high of $204.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.34.

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 32.36% and a net margin of 18.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is 16.64%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 74.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NXST. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Nexstar Media Group to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $181.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.43.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

