New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $78.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NEWR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of New Relic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of New Relic in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of New Relic from $45.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of New Relic in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a buy rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.55.

New Relic Price Performance

Shares of NEWR stock opened at $54.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.83 and a 200-day moving average of $58.56. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 0.96. New Relic has a one year low of $41.66 and a one year high of $129.70.

Insider Transactions at New Relic

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $216.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.68 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 27.05% and a negative return on equity of 68.32%. As a group, research analysts expect that New Relic will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 13,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total value of $954,289.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,439 shares in the company, valued at $662,806.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 13,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total value of $954,289.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,439 shares in the company, valued at $662,806.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 1,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total transaction of $115,460.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,265 shares of company stock worth $7,651,228 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Relic

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in New Relic during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in New Relic by 18.0% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in New Relic by 129.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in New Relic by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in New Relic by 57.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,546 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

