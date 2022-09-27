Navcoin Price Hits $0.0409 on Top Exchanges (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0409 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a market cap of $3.05 million and approximately $1,306.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000863 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00004145 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00018724 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 32.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00018881 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Cryptomeda (TECH) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 74,512,281 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official website is navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

