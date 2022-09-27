National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.66

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.66 and last traded at $5.74, with a volume of 5666 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.79.

National Energy Services Reunited Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the 2nd quarter valued at $511,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 129,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 63,110 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the 2nd quarter valued at $429,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 147.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 479,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after buying an additional 285,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 519,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after buying an additional 28,810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

