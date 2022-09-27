National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NCMI. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of National CineMedia from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

National CineMedia Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NCMI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,533,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,573. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.57. National CineMedia has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $3.97. The firm has a market cap of $69.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

National CineMedia ( NASDAQ:NCMI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $67.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 379.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National CineMedia will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other National CineMedia news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 31,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total transaction of $56,134.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 315,717 shares in the company, valued at $561,976.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 31,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total transaction of $56,134.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 315,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,976.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 4,516,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total transaction of $4,065,201.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,932,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,639,143.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,548,807 shares of company stock worth $4,121,693 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of National CineMedia

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 130.9% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 48,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 27,363 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 112.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 25,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 489.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 51,711 shares in the last quarter.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

