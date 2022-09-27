Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Shares Gap Up to $16.52

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.52, but opened at $17.27. Myovant Sciences shares last traded at $17.37, with a volume of 954 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have commented on MYOV. SVB Leerink raised shares of Myovant Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.39.

Myovant Sciences ( NYSE:MYOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $116.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Myovant Sciences news, insider Uneek Mehra sold 9,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total value of $174,322.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,865,111.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Myovant Sciences news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 3,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $49,606.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 272,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,649,289. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Uneek Mehra sold 9,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total transaction of $174,322.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 204,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,865,111.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,553 shares of company stock valued at $876,712 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 16.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,334,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,421,000 after acquiring an additional 464,627 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,202,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,023,000 after buying an additional 41,087 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 98.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 418,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after buying an additional 207,827 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 54.8% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 302,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after buying an additional 106,909 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 26.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 278,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after buying an additional 57,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.62% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops redefine care for women and for men. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

