MV Capital Management Inc. Takes $82,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.6% during the first quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,599,000 after buying an additional 74,375 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 59.0% during the first quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 14,180 shares during the period. Finally, Peninsula Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 456,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,065,000 after buying an additional 5,579 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,375,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,609,629. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.45. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.92 and a twelve month high of $52.42.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

