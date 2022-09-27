MV Capital Management Inc. Acquires 182 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,586 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $468,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $384,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in 3M by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,017,591 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $178,116,000 after acquiring an additional 16,484 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in 3M by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 186,929 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 325,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $57,887,000 after acquiring an additional 6,536 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM stock traded down $1.32 on Tuesday, reaching $111.68. The stock had a trading volume of 140,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,120,914. The stock has a market cap of $63.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.99. 3M has a 1 year low of $111.62 and a 1 year high of $186.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.51.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MMM. Bank of America dropped their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.43.

Insider Activity at 3M

In related news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,145 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $472,756.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,084 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,106.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other 3M news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $472,756.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,106.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at $229,741.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.