Mountain China Resorts (Holding) (CVE:MCG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Mountain China Resorts (Holding) Limited (CVE:MCG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 5000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Mountain China Resorts (Holding) Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.01 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45.

About Mountain China Resorts (Holding)

Melco China Resorts (Holding) Limited develops and operates ski resorts in China. Its portfolio includes Sun Mountain Yabuli, Sky Mountain Beidahu, The Lotus Mountain Club, Adventure Mountain Changchun, and Star Mountain Beijing resort properties in Beijing, Heilongjiang Province, and Jilin Province.

