Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc Declares Dividend of GBX 13.40 (LON:MAB1)

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.40 ($0.16) per share on Friday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Stock Performance

Mortgage Advice Bureau stock traded down GBX 124 ($1.50) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 786 ($9.50). 16,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,484. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 12 month low of GBX 781.96 ($9.45) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,500 ($18.12). The firm has a market cap of £448.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,600.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 945.06 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,011.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Nathan James McLean Imlach bought 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 895 ($10.81) per share, for a total transaction of £1,637.85 ($1,979.04). In other news, insider Nathan James McLean Imlach bought 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 895 ($10.81) per share, for a total transaction of £1,637.85 ($1,979.04). Also, insider Ben Thompson bought 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 992 ($11.99) per share, for a total transaction of £297.60 ($359.59). In the last three months, insiders bought 423 shares of company stock valued at $391,175.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Company Profile

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 16,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

