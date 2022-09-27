Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MBRX. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Moleculin Biotech from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBRX opened at $1.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.56. Moleculin Biotech has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $3.08. The firm has a market cap of $33.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.77.

Moleculin Biotech ( NASDAQ:MBRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. On average, research analysts expect that Moleculin Biotech will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 47.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Moleculin Biotech in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 33.7% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares in the last quarter. 10.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

