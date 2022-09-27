MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MGYOY) Short Interest Update

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MGYOY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,500 shares, an increase of 1,488.9% from the August 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 748,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $2.72. 9,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,237. MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $5.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.77 and a 200 day moving average of $3.83.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (MGYOY)
