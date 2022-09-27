Mogo (TSE:MOGO) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Mogo Inc. (TSE:MOGO – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.23 and last traded at C$1.18. Approximately 51,891 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 257,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MOGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Eight Capital decreased their target price on Mogo from C$3.27 to C$3.25 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Mogo from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Get Mogo alerts:

Mogo Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.16. The firm has a market cap of C$89.62 million and a P/E ratio of -1.67.

Mogo Company Profile

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada and internationally. The company provides digital solutions to the consumers to get in control of their financial health. It offers Mogo app to access a digital spending account with Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection and monthly credit score monitoring; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; and MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.