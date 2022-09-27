Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Stock Holdings Increased by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 388,133 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,460 shares during the period. Moelis & Company makes up 1.5% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Moelis & Company worth $15,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 804.8% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 88,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,139,000 after buying an additional 78,414 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 41,963 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 6,857 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 20.8% during the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 22.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,354,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $110,563,000 after purchasing an additional 427,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Stock Performance

Shares of MC stock traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $34.32. 971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,323. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $33.12 and a 12-month high of $77.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.39.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 76.91% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $242.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Moelis & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MC. Wolfe Research lowered Moelis & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group lowered Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Moelis & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

