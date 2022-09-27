Mobile Tornado Group (LON:MBT) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Mobile Tornado Group plc (LON:MBT – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.85 ($0.01). Approximately 1,237,317 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 375% from the average daily volume of 260,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.90 ($0.01).

Mobile Tornado Group Trading Down 5.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of £3.23 million and a PE ratio of -4.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.06.

About Mobile Tornado Group

Mobile Tornado Group plc provides instant communication mobile applications worldwide. It offers Push-to-Talk solution (PTT) that provides one-to-one calls or broadcast to a large group with a single push of a button; PTT Security solution used for secure communications, which eliminates the risk of interception from third parties; and Push-To-Message, Push-To-Alert, and Push-To-Locate solutions.

