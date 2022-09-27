Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Sells 695 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lowered its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.0% during the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in Bank of America by 22.5% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 17,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 23.2% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 6.7% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 189,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after buying an additional 11,847 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,302,000. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE BAC traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $30.47. 793,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,429,812. The firm has a market cap of $244.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.66. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.67 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 27.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.58.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.