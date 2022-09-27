Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Has $818,000 Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,795 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 16,075 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Target by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 775 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Target by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 14,855 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Target from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.67.

TGT traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.96. The company had a trading volume of 111,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,420,004. The company has a market capitalization of $68.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.75. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

