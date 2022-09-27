Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Acquires 170 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $277,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,896,224.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,518 shares of company stock valued at $15,378,613. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.10.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $66.14. 1,583,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,919,128. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.56. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.25 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

