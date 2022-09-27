Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.25

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 1.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06.

Mid-America Apartment Communities has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a payout ratio of 107.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Mid-America Apartment Communities to earn $9.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.0%.

Shares of MAA traded down $2.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $151.54. The company had a trading volume of 24,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,883. The firm has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $173.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52-week low of $153.56 and a 52-week high of $231.63.

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $495.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.64 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 31.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 1,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total value of $252,395.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,344,105.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,347,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,228,000 after purchasing an additional 585,804 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,144,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,793,000 after buying an additional 37,637 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 867,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,612,000 after buying an additional 158,885 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 788,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,050,000 after buying an additional 8,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,382.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 398,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,518,000 after buying an additional 387,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

MAA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $188.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. JMP Securities raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.86.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

