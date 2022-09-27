MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Shares Gap Up to $3.49

Shares of MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.49, but opened at $3.65. MicroVision shares last traded at $3.66, with a volume of 19,752 shares trading hands.
MicroVision Trading Up 6.0 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.19. The stock has a market cap of $612.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 3.28.
MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). MicroVision had a negative net margin of 2,515.32% and a negative return on equity of 45.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
MicroVision, Inc develops lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms, and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module that can support AR headsets; Interactive Display modules used in smart speakers and other devices; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.
