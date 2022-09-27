MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Shares Gap Up to $3.49

Posted by on Sep 27th, 2022

Shares of MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVISGet Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.49, but opened at $3.65. MicroVision shares last traded at $3.66, with a volume of 19,752 shares trading hands.

MicroVision Trading Up 6.0 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.19. The stock has a market cap of $612.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 3.28.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVISGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). MicroVision had a negative net margin of 2,515.32% and a negative return on equity of 45.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVIS. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in MicroVision in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in MicroVision by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 124,384 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in MicroVision by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 738,938 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 6,686 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in MicroVision by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,852,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $18,635,000 after buying an additional 501,614 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in MicroVision in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

MicroVision Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MicroVision, Inc develops lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms, and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module that can support AR headsets; Interactive Display modules used in smart speakers and other devices; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MicroVision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroVision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.