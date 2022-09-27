MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Shares Gap Up to $3.49

Shares of MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.49, but opened at $3.65. MicroVision shares last traded at $3.66, with a volume of 19,752 shares trading hands.

MicroVision Trading Up 6.0 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.19. The stock has a market cap of $612.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 3.28.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). MicroVision had a negative net margin of 2,515.32% and a negative return on equity of 45.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MicroVision Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVIS. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in MicroVision in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in MicroVision by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 124,384 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in MicroVision by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 738,938 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 6,686 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in MicroVision by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,852,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $18,635,000 after buying an additional 501,614 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in MicroVision in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

MicroVision, Inc develops lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms, and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module that can support AR headsets; Interactive Display modules used in smart speakers and other devices; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.

