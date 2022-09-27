MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Up to $200.18

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $200.18, but opened at $213.00. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $212.66, with a volume of 4,642 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on MicroStrategy from $453.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $593.25.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

MicroStrategy Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $264.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $290.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($92.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.20) by ($90.61). The firm had revenue of $122.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.90 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 261.81% and a negative return on equity of 233.94%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post -22.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter worth $256,000. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 55.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MicroStrategy

(Get Rating)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.